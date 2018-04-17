Curzon screens an Ocsar-winner

Curzon Cinema will screen the highly-acclaimed Chilean film A Fantasic Woman on Wednesday (April 25).

The groundbreaking movie tells the story of a trans woman’s fight for acceptance.

Daniela Vega turns in a powerhouse performance as Marina, as she deals with transphobia and cold, humiliating bureaucracy.

The Guardian’s film critc Peter Bradshaw described it as a ‘sublime study in the exalted ordeal of grief’ and gave it a five-star review.

The movie, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film this year, will be screened at are 2.05, 5.05 and 8.05