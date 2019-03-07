Create your own bird sculpture at a fascinating new workshop

An Eastbourne arts centre is hosting a fascinating workshop on Monday (March 11).

Nikki Szabo’s Bird Sculpture / Mixed Media Workshop will be held at the Devonshire Collective (DC3) at 1-5 Seaside Rd from 9am – 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for DC3 said: “Join Nikki for this one day taster course, experimenting with a range of mixed media skills to create one of Britain’s favourite garden birds.

“You will be supplied with an armature, air dry clay and modelling tools, and will be shown through various stages how to model from photographs, leaving plenty of time to let your imagination run wild decorating your piece with a mixture of wire, paper, collage, and beads.

“A wooden mount board is supplied but if you prefer you can bring your own.”

The course is suitable for beginners and costs £70

For more details of this course and ohters, visit www.nikki-szabo.co.uk, or email: info@nikki-szabo.co.uk