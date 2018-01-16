Classic movie transports you back to golden age of cinema

For its latest event at the Curzon Cinema, Eastbourne Film Society presents a classic French film which, with style and sophistication, takes its audience back to a past age.

The film, showing on Wednesday January 24 with seats for the public, is Madame de... which was made by the great Max Ophüls in 1953.

Although not born a Frenchman, Ophüls became a naturalised French citizen and made his greatest films in that country. 1950’s La Ronde is probably the most famous of all, but a re-issue a few years ago of Madame de... found the critics acclaiming it as one of his finest achievements. Based on a novel by Louise de Valmorin, Ophüls reset the tale placing it in fin de siècle Vienna and cast that most beautiful and talented of French actresses, Danielle Darrieux, in the title role. Her co-stars are Charles Boyer as her rich husband and Vittorio De Sica as the baron who becomes her lover.

If La Ronde was a cynical tale, Madame de...is an altogether more complex work, one which, although critical of the lifestyle of privileged people, also feels for them. The film starts out as a sophisticated comedy showing how a pair of ear-rings purchased for Madame de... by her husband keeps changing hands, but the mood changes as the story develops through romantic drama to genuine tragedy.

The film had been chosen before the death last October of Danielle Darrieux at the age of 100. However it is fitting that the Society will dedicate its screening to her memory.