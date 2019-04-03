Classic movie from Disney with feisty hero Moana

Enjoy a family viewing of Moana at Towner Art Gallery on Wednesday April 10 at 2pm.

An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together they sail across the ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds.

Along the way, Moana fulfils the ancient quest of her ancestors and discover her own identity. Featuring songs written by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tickets £4.

read more: Eastbourne pantomime Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs