Celebrating the restoration of St Nicholas church

Dr Jonathan Foyle, renowned architectural historian and presenter of award-winning BBC programme Climbing Great Buildings, will be a special guest at St Nicolas Church in Pevensey’s on Saturday May 12.

He will be there for the Heritage Open Day which begins at 11.30am.

Dr Jonathon Foyle at St Nicholas's church SUS-180905-111717001

Jonathan will give a talk about the appeal of England’s parish churches and then lead an afternoon of painting, drawing and conversation in and around the 800 year old Grade 1 listed building.

The Open Day, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund as part of the £250,000 St Nicolas Restoration Programme, will open with an organ recital of church music from different eras. This will be followed by bell ringing, with opportunity for everyone to have a go.

At 2pm, Peter Harrison, curator of Pevensey’s Court House Museum, will explain the importance of Pevensey as a seaport when the church was built in the early 13th century. Jonathan will then describe the national context at that time, which saw the English Church struggling under the reign of King John.

Jonathan commented: “I often draw for TV programmes, and find it a great way of interpreting buildings visually. I look forward to members of the local community joining me to celebrate their cultural heritage and engage with the architecture of St Nicolas Church through their artistic endeavours, whether or not they are experienced in drawing and painting.”

Churchwarden Simon Sargent said “We are delighted that Dr Jonathan Foyle is able to join us for this special day to celebrate the 800 year history of our newly restored church. We are very grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for helping to make this happen, and for contributing to the cost of a number of attractive new displays about the history of St Nicol. The Open Day is free of charge and we hope that the varied programme will appeal to people of all ages.”