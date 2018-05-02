Catch Ready Player One at Hailsham Pavilion

The futuristic Stephen Spielberg film Ready Player One (12A) will be showing at Halisham Pavilion on Friday May 4 at 7.45pm and Saturday May 5 and Sunday May 6 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Based on the Ernest Cline novel, the film stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke and Ben Mendelsohn. Ready Player One is set in the 2040s, where an ongoing energy crisis has led to widespread issues. To escape those problems, people use Oasis, a virtual reality platform that has a much more stable environment. When the creator of Oasis dies, he leaves behind a treasure hunt for a lucky winner to inherit his entire fortune and the corporation.