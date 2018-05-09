Author will launch new book on British filmstar at UGT

Eastbourne author Elaine Parker will launch her biography on film star Dennis Price, The Price Of Fame: Dennis Price at the Underground Theatre on Saturday May 12 from 2pm.

She will be interviewed on stage by fellow author Tony Flood about the book and the stars she spoke to about Price, followed by a showing of one of Price’s films, the popular 1957 comedy The Naked Truth. Price appeared in many dramas, comedies and horror movies, though he is perhaps best known for his role in Kind Hearts And Coronets.

Anderida Writers member Elaine says: “I thought Dennis was a thrilling actor and wonderful in parts that called for him to be sardonic and menacing - so unlike his real life persona.

“Mine is the first fully comprehensive book on his life. I had the help of 80 actors and celebrities, including Alec Guinness, Joan Greenwood, Paul Scofield and Margaret Lockwood. The most help I received came from Ian Carmichael, with whom I had a long friendship and correspondence.

“I feel that Dennis Price has been much maligned in recent years - personally and professionally, with critics only interested in dwelling on his failures rather than all the films in which he was brilliant. I hope that my book will set the record straight, as Dennis Price was an actor of great ability and very versatile - able to tackle all manner of parts from romance through to horror.”