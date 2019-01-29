All creatives invited to call-outs for Hastings Fringe Festival

The fifth annual Hastings Fringe Festival invites all creatives to participate in the most colourful and exciting arts festival in the region.

Hastings Fringe wants to hear from anyone who is a performer, writer, artist, group, or just want to get involved.

Submissions are open now, so artists and companies are invited to the first call-out at The Stables Theatre on Saturday February 2, between 11am – 1pm.

This will be an opportunity to talk about your work with the Fringe team. Other call-outs will take place later in the Spring.

World premieres as well as previously produced shows are equally welcome, as are established performers and newcomers. Submitted proposals may represent any performance category. Selected shows will be presented throughout July in venues across Hastings and St Leonards.

For further information email callout@hastingsfringe.co.uk.

