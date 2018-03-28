Acclaimed animation at the Towner Gallery

Kubo And The Two Strings is the family movie showing at the Towner Art Gallery on Saturday March 31, from 10.30am

The film tells the story of how young Kubo’s (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past.

Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) to unlock a secret legacy. Armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must battle the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) and other gods and monsters to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father. Directed by Travis Knight, the film is rated PG.

Tickets £4, booking recommended.