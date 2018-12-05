A heroic rave afternoon for all ages at the Towner

A huge intergenerational afternoon rave called TotRockinBeats will be held at the Towner Art Gallery on Sunday December 9.

The event should see some 400 people aged between 0-97 partying together on a Sunday afternoon, learning how to street dance, creating their own art using incredible, award-winning tech and enjoying everything from Lego to soft play and crafting whilst boogying to 80/90s dancefloor classics.

This fun session with a superhero theme lasts from 2-5pm, tickets £8 for children and £10 adults, with all entertainment included. Tickets available from www.totrockinbeats.com.

