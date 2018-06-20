A feast from the East with dance, music, art and food

On Saturday July 7 a colourful and fascinating Korean Arts Festival will be held at Eastbourne Town Hall from 6-9pm.

It will be hosted by London Korean Choral Society, together with Hailsham Choral Society, and Thames Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir.

The former is made up of members of the Korean Senior Citizens group in New Malden, many of whom are refugees from North Korea.

The entertainment at the festival will be wide ranging, and includes performance, music, art and food. There will for instance be a fan dance with solo artiste Haein Song, and Samulnori from Jeung Hyun Choi.

The choral performance will be directed by Byung Yun Yu, with soloist Yuri Chang. The Instant Opera Team will also be in attendance, with singing from Tamara Ravenhill, Nicholas George, and Anna McClachlan. There will also be a Korean buffet dinner - tickets and details from 0208 949 1177, or tour@kstravel.co.uk.