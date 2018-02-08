A different way to get your selfie out there

In world obsessed with the perfect self-image, Fotofonty is inviting you and the family to unperfect yourself and create an alternative portrait.

Devonshire Collective on Seaside Road is holding this free workshop on Sunday February 11 from 11-2pm. Use photography, scanography and typography to create the anti-perfect anti­-­selfie... Gifs can be sent via email to the participant and shared on social media. They can also take away a printout of their glitched image/type portrait. This event is aimed at ages 7 and up, and parents or carers must stay with children. Part of Devonshire Digital Weekender