A childhood treasure that is now a family movie

If there is a feelgood family classic that’s been waiting to be made into a animated film it must be Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter.

Fortunately this has been addressed and the film is released on Friday March 16 at venues including the Curzon and Eastbourne Cineworld.

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr McGregor’s garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner tries to get rid of Peter. The film is voiced by stars such as James Corden, Margot Robbie and Daisy Ridley.