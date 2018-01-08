A chance to show support for fire fighting heroes

Hailsham Pavilion is fundraising for our firefighter men and women this week with screenings of new film Only The Brave starring Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges.

The film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots and is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and country became one of the most elite firefighting teams in America.

Following each performance, a bucket collection will be made in aid of the Firefighters Charity which is the only one supporting injured fire fighters and their families from the day they join the fire service to well into their retirement.

Charity fundraiser Richard Broady said: “We need you to help us continue our vital work. It costs over £9 million a year to keep The Fire Fighters Charity running. With no government funding, we rely completely on the generosity and enthusiasm of our supporters.

Fire fighting can be dangerous, stressful and traumatic. When fire fighters suffer injury they can be laid up for months, in pain and unable to work. Dealing with life or death situations every day often takes its toll emotionally too.

The Fire Fighters Charity is the leading provider of support and rehabilitation services for the fire and rescue community. We’re here for everyone serving in the UK’s fire and rescue service – and their families.”

Donations can also be made online to www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/donate.

The film will be shown this evening, Friday January 12, and then again on Sunday and Monday, at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £7 for adults with £5.50 concessions.