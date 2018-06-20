40 years of Long Man Morris Men’s folk dancing tradition

To celebrate their 40th anniversary year, Long Man Morris Men will be organising activities and dancing this coming weekend.

The group formed in 1978 to perpetuate the English folk dance tradition of Morris dancing and today is Eastbourne`s premier Cotswold Morris dance group and proud custodians of the Wilmington tradition.

To help them celebrate this birthday, a Morris side from the island of Guernsey, Belles And Broomsticks Morris will be crossing the Channel and staying in the area to join in all the fun.

Long Man Morris Men will be hosting an evening of singing and pub games on Friday June 22 in the Dorset Arms, Lewes. Tomorrow will be their main day of dance at venues around Lewes – the Gun Gardens at Lewes Castle at 10.30am, The Lewes Arms at 11.30am, The Dorset Arms at 12.30pm and Lewes Pedestrian Precinct at 2.30pm.

They will be joined not only by Guernsey’s Belles And Broomsticks but also by local side Mythago and Sussex Junction Morris.

The John Harvey Tavern will host them at 3.30pm and then again in the evening for more singing and dancing.

On Sunday you can find Long Man and Belles And Broomsticks at the Market Cross, Alfriston at 10.30am, The Tiger, East Dean at 12.30pm and finally at Eastbourne seafront and pier at 2pm. All are welcome and the displays are free to watch.