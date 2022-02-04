Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK tour hits the road

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2022

On May 11 it is at the Portsmouth Guildhall at 7.30pm; and on May 12 and 15, it is at the Brighton Centre.

A spokesman said: “Directed by Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, the tour will feature an exciting line-up of ten magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; current South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; 2017 and; 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk and 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington.”

Jason Gilkison said: “We are delighted to announce this incredible line-up of Strictly dancers for this year’s official Strictly Professionals tour. These much-loved pros are set to dazzle audiences across the country this spring, with two hours of the finest choreography and dancing. Watching them perform at such an incredible standard is an experience not to be missed.