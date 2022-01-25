STEPS confirm Hastings date this summer

Steps

The event is at The Oval in Hastings from 2pm till 10pm (last entry 5pm); minimum age 18; tickets on https://bit.ly/StepsHastings

Spokesman Rob Chadwick said: “JBM Music brings you STEPS LIVE, the iconic British five-piece. Hailing from 1997, this well-loved pop group produced their line dancing classic 5, 6, 7, 8 along with Tragedy and Stomp and sky-rocketed through the charts with ten UK top singles and three multi-platinum albums. Having officially reformed in 2017, STEPS graced the country with their latest album What the Future Holds in 2020 with immense success.

“Join us on July 31, for a concert like no other; prepare to transport yourself back to simpler times, that much missed noughties era! STEPS LIVE will promise to bring you those all too familiar matching outfits, dazzling stage presence and catchy dance routines. But that’s not all, STEPS worked hard to craft its latest songs and you cannot miss this opportunity to see the pop group back in action.

“Get you and your closest to Hastings for what is set to be a magical, high-energy performance like no other. Tickets are on sale from January 28.”