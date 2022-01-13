Rising duo offer Lewes recital

Joseph Middleton

Fallen Friends is a compilation of English songs from the early 20th century reflecting on war and loss.

Their programme includes songs by Gurney, Finzi, Somervell, Vaughan Williams and Ireland.

The concert is a preview of a CD of the same name which is due to be released in February 2022

Their debut CD I Wonder As I Wander was released in 2021 to worldwide acclaim.

James Newby (baritone) appeared at the Lewes Festival of Song in 2017 and in 2019. He won the 2016 Kathleen Ferrier Award and is a BBC New Generation Artist.

He was awarded the prestigious John Christie Award in 2017, as well as winning the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment’s Rising Stars prize for 2017-2019.

Joseph Middleton (piano) is described as the cream of his generation by The Times and a perfect accompanist.

He is in demand worldwide.

He has appeared in duo with, among others, Lewes Festival of Song patron Mark Padmore, Sir Thomas Allen, Dame Felicity Lott, Dame Sarah Connolly, Allan Clayton, Miah Persson, Iestyn Davies, Matthew Rose and Roderick Williams.

The concert at St Anne’s Church, Lewes, will be given on behalf of the Lewes Festival of Song on Sunday, January 16 at 3pm.

Nancy Cooley, artistic director of the Lewes Festival of Song, said: “A very special song recital is coming to Lewes.

“Lewes Festival of Song is thrilled to be hosting this leading singer/piano duo of James and Joseph in a preview of their second CD together.”