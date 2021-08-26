Oasis Tribute Show to play 90s Britpop classics at Eastbourne Bandstand

Tribute band Oasis Maybe will perform at Eastbourne Bandstand

Oasis Maybe take to the stage on Friday September 10 with the hugely popular Oasis Tribute Show.

The band captures the sound, look and feel of the group from the 1994-1997 era performing tracks from Definitely Maybe and What’s the Story Morning Glory? with a few famous B-sides thrown in for good measure.

The show is inspired and drawn from those early gigs and huge stadium shows so go along and check them out as you transport yourself back to that magical time in the 90s when Britpop ruled the world.

On September 11, Who Are You, one of the UK’s hottest The Who tribute bands, recreates the unique excitement and power of one of rocks greatest ever bands.

From the early hits of the mid-60s to the rock classics of the 70s and 80s, the band delivers tune after fantastic tune.

The spirit of Soul and Motown will be echoing round the seafront landmark on September 12 when the Arrindell Sisters pay tribute to the classics of Diana Ross and the Supremes, that are still played around the world, even 60 years after they were first released.

Singing songs from the generation of rhythm, beat and natural sounds, the girls together are an authentic combination, but also add something fresh to the scene.

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adult in advance (child £6.95) performances start at 8pm. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10 per cent off most ticket prices.

In addition to the three nights of tribute bands, the Bandstand will play host to the traditional 1812 Fireworks and Proms Night on September 8 with Brighton and Hove City Brass performing.

And on Sunday September 12, Edenbridge Town Band will lead the Traditional Afternoon of music from 3pm.