Abba Fever will play at Eastbourne Bandstand on Friday 3 September

September gets off to a great start with Abba Fever transporting music fans back to the 1970s for a spectacular tribute show on Friday September 3.

A five piece live band with five part harmonies, the show will deliver the biggest hits of the world’s favourite band. Live vocals, stunning musicianship, authentic costumes and exciting choreography all contribute to a spectacular Abba tribute show which gets audiences to their feet.

On Saturday September 4 the Soultown Collective give the ultimate Soul and Motown Experience.

Performing many Motown songs like My Girl, Just my Imagination, Reach Out, Treat her like a Lady, Going Loco and many more classics, it’s sure to be a great night for the Bandstand crowd.

The sounds of the 70s continue on Sunday September 5 when Bandstand favourites The Zoots return to the seafront landmark stage.

The band members host a raw talent, have a spectacular stage presence and know how to entertain a crowd. With outrageous make up, wild costumes - including the platform boots - and all things glitter, The Zoots will definitely have you up on your feet.

This amazing 70s tribute show has it all. Come and enjoy this unforgettable live show, as the bands explore the monster sounds of T.Rex, Queen, Bowie, Abba, Mud, The Sweet, The Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, Led Zeppelin, Chic and other amazing Seventies legends.

From Glam Rock to Prog Rock, Motown to Disco – there’s something for everyone – you can’t help grooving to The Sounds of the 70’s!

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adult in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10% off most ticket prices.

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre or telephone 01323 410611.

What’s On at the Bandstand 31 August – 5 September

Kids Disco Party Night

Tuesday 31 August 7:30pm (doors open 7pm)

With DJ Oli and DJ Jay

Tickets £4 in advance (child £5)

1812 Fireworks and Proms Concert

Wednesday 1 September 8pm (doors open 7:30pm)

with Wealden Brass

Tickets £7.95 in advance (child £3.75)

Abba Tribute Show

Friday 3 September 8pm (doors open 7:00pm)

With Abba Fever

Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95)

Motown Tribute Show

Saturday 4 September 8pm (doors open 7pm)

With SoulTown Collective

Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95)

Traditional Afternoon Concert

Sunday 5 September 3pm (doors open 2:30pm)

With Woking Wind Orchestra

Tickets £3.50 (child £2.00)

Sounds of the 70s

Sunday 5 September 8pm (doors open 7:30pm)

With The Zoots