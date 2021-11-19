Jim Murray offers Eastbourne concert

Jim and Luke Murray

Spokesman Geoff Morley said: “Musical gold-dust was one phrase used to describe Geordie singer Jim Murray when he last appeared in Eastbourne. On November 20, he’s back in town – at a different venue: Alice Croft House, near the War Memorial roundabout, now the home of the free Saturday Morning Music sessions that were staged for years at the Under Ground Theatre and briefly in Old Town at Community Wise.

“Jim brings to his act decades of experience on the folk scene; he brings, too, an engaging stage presence, a considerable talent as both guitarist and vocalist, plus a seemingly endless stock of songs and very funny stories from north-east England – and, in Eastbourne, he’ll also bring son Luke, himself an accomplished musician.

“Murray senior started his musical odyssey on Tyneside in the early 60s and was one of the founders of the band Hedgehog Pie. Next he moved south, gaining a national reputation for both performing in and running folk clubs and folk concerts in London and beyond. Son Luke was, in Jim’s words, ‘pressed at a very early age’ into playing fiddle, to accompany his father. Only later, it seems, did Luke break free and take up saxophone, trumpet and trombone, playing funk, hip-hop and ska.”