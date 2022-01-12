Jersey Boys and Take That tributes head to Eastbourne

The Take That Experience

The two events are part of the Bandstand on Tour programme, which sees concerts normally performed at the seafront venue being moved inside to the Shackleton Hall in the Welcome Building in the heart of the Devonshire Quarter.

The Ragdolls are the stars of the Jersey Boys Tribute Show on Friday, January 14.

The band will take music lovers on a journey through the well-known career of one of the most successful bands of all time, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Having listened to some of the classic songs such as Sherry, Walk Like a Man, Oh What a Night and many more, The Ragdolls are renowned for recreating the iconic sound of the Jersey Boys.

The musicians take you back to where it all began recreating cover versions of the 1950s songs the Four Seasons performed including hits such as Still of the Night, Oh Carol, Teenager in Love and Why Do Fools Fall in Love?

On Saturday, January 15 it’s the turn of The Take That Experience – five talented guys with an on-stage chemistry, full replica costumes and a tribute show performance.

They will give the audience the very latest Take That favourites as well as all the classic songs from the past including Back For Good, Relight My Fire, Could It Be Magic? Patience, Shine, Rule The World, Up All Night, Greatest Day and The Flood.

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adults in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10% off most ticket prices.