James Morrison confirms Brighton date
2022 will see James Morrison tour the UK for the first time in two-and-a-half years when he hits the road with his first ever Greatest Hits tour with dates including Brighton Dome on April 4.
It will feature top-ten hits You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, You Make It Real, Broken Strings and I Won’t Let You Go, plus a selection of fan favourites.
The 22-date tour includes a major London show at the Palladium and will see James play to a total audience of approximately 45,000 people.
James said: “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows.
“Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them. I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour.
“I am buzzing to be back in a room with all my fans sharing my best songs. I can’t wait to see you all, it’s going to be amazing!”
The dates are:
MARCH 2022
10th – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
11th – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
12th – Cardiff, St David’s Hall
14th – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
15th – Oxford, New Theatre
17th – Bournemouth, Pavillion Theatre
18th – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
19th – Stoke on Trent, Victoria Hall
21st – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
22nd – Bath, Forum
25th – Stockton, Globe
26th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
28th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
29th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
30th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
APRIL 2022
1st – Sheffield, City Hall
2nd – Newcastle, 02 City Hall
4th – Brighton Dome
6th – London, Palladium
8th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
9th – Aberdeen, Music Hall
10th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
Tickets www.ticketmaster.co.uk