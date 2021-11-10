Hometown Hastings show for The Dualers’s lead singer

Dualers

Spokesman Fraser Ward explains: “Tyber Cranstoun used to busk on the streets of Maidstone and Norwich, but now the lead singer of The Dualers calls Hastings his home.

“The Dualers play Hastings White Rock on Friday, November 12, the only Sussex date on their UK tour which culminates in a huge show at Wembley Arena next year.

“Tyber is a founding member of the band which started as a duo in south-east London and expanded to a nine-piece Jamaican ska and reggae ensemble.

“They first hit the headlines when their song Kiss on the Lips peaked at number 21 in the UK top 40 in 2004, despite having no record label or industry backing.

“With several album and single releases, and a growing worldwide fan base, their unique Jamaican-style rhythm & blues sound has seen the band consistently perform to sell-out crowds all over the UK, Europe, and Asia. The vibrant performers have played alongside ska and reggae heroes like Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff, UB40 and Madness.

“With a reputation for making the whole crowd feel good and want to dance, when The Dualers make their way to Hastings it’s sure to be a special night.”