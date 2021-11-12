Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra take to the stage

Marcio Marcio da Silva

Under the baton of Marco da Silva they will play music for strings by Mozart Dvorak and Nielsen, and Stephanie Gurga will perform Bach’s Keyboard Concerto in D.

David Page, of Winchelsea Arts, said: “As musical director and principal conductor of the HPO, Marco da Silva needs little introduction as a consummate musician and composer. He has successfully re-established a professional orchestra in Hastings which continues to flourish and attract a highly appreciative and loyal audience.

“Stephanie Gurga, an international performer of renown on piano, harpsichord, organ and pianoforte, will once again be appearing with the orchestra to perform the Bach keyboard concerto.

“Following the success of the previous recitals by Marco and the HPO, Winchelsea Arts looks forward with great pleasure to another superb performance at St Thomas’s.”