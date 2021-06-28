Go West and T’Pau head to Eastbourne

T'Pau

A spokesman said: “Dig out your shoulder pads and get ready to back comb your hair as two huge icons of the 80s music scene come together for one night in Eastbourne when pop duo Go West and rock group T’Pau perform live in concert.

“Join Go West and T’Pau for this one-off unique performance especially for Eastbourne audiences. The bands will perform their greatest hits including We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, King of Wishful Thinking, China in Your Hand and Heart and Soul plus a few surprises.

“Lead vocalist Peter Cox and backing vocalist Richard Drummie formed Go West in the early 80s enjoying top-ten single hits and albums throughout the decade, their hit King of Wishful Thinking featuring in the 1990 blockbuster film Pretty Woman.

“English rock music group T’Pau, led by singer Carol Decker, had a string of top 40 hits back in the 80s and after reforming, in April 2021, released the brand-new single Guess Who’s Sorry Now, following the upbeat Be Wonderful which they released during the first lockdown.”