Eastbourne’s Lamb Folk Club welcomes special guest

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Because of the Covid situation, this will be our only guest session until April, although the twice-monthly open stage nights will continue. An acoustic singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, the guy that sings with a cello, as well as mandolin, guitar and piano, Ray was for many years a member of Oysterband, then in 2013 he decided to go solo and has released three acclaimed albums. He now lives in Sweden and we have booked him while he is on a short tour of Great Britain while we have the chance.”