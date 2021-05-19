Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre confirms reopening shows

Rob Brydon

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “Audiences are encouraged to have confidence to get back to the Congress Theatre, the largest theatre on the south coast, to create new memories, to treat themselves to a night out and support the venues with the knowledge that a no-quibble refund is offered should there be any Covid related issue with either the show or the ticket holder.

“Tickets are on sale now for a limited number of shows in May and June which will be opened to a restricted audience, so early booking is strongly advised. Music nights are on offer from 70s funk soul super-group The Real Thing and Irish eyes will be smiling with the celebration of all things Irish with acclaimed production; One Night in Dublin.

“A large season of entertainment including; West End smash-hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, BBC’s Strictly stars and comedy nights from Rob Brydon and Jon Richardson, to name but a selection of highlights, is planned for the full-summer season and can be booked online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

“The venue, which operated safely and with full Covid-secure accreditations during winter as a movie theatre, is now finally able to present live entertainment. The 1,600-seat venue is ideally suited to ensure that audiences can easily move around the venue safely, with multiple entrances and exits and large open communal spaces.

“The theatre proudly boasts the Industry accredited See it Safely Mark which proves the venue is being run with full COVID security measures in place.

“A recent survey conducted by the venues, which had in excess of 2,700 responses shows that people were extremely keen to return to live theatre, with over 80 per cent of people missing theatre a great deal, and over 87 per cent of people looking forward to the experience of seeing live theatre again.

“The Devonshire Park, as a much smaller venue, is currently remaining closed while essential maintenance work is carried out on this grande dame. An autumn re-opening is planned in plenty of time to proudly host the annual pantomime.

“The chance to buy a ticket to experience a night out (and a night away from the sofa!), which seemed like such a long-off dream not so long ago is now within grasp.