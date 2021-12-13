Eastbourne pre-Christmas treat for all jazz lovers

Pete Cater

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Outstandingly good seven-piece band Ministry of Jazz will be playing upstairs at The Fishermen’s Club on Wednesday, December 15, with the music starting at 8pm.

“Led from the drums by the exceptional Pete Cater, the band features a stellar line-up of the best in UK jazz: Steve Fishwick (trumpet), Mark Nightingale (trombone), Vasilis Xenopoulos and Richard Shepherd (saxes), Pete Whittaker (Hammond organ) and Simon Thorpe (bass).

“Any one of these on their own would be worth the ticket price, let alone all seven – and there is the additional Christmas treat of mince pies and mulled wine available from the bar.

“Pete Cater is an award-winning drummer, perfectly at home in many styles. He explains the repertoire of Ministry of Jazz as bordering on the eclectic, flipping from 1930s swing standards to 70s electric jazz rock, by way of hard bop.

“At a time when almost every jazz gig seems to be a tribute show these days, Pete has deliberately picked a completely random selection of music which he happens to like, striving for the perfect blend of structure and spontaneity.

“That way, plus the fantastic soloists in the band, audiences never hear the same show twice.”

The venue is the Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA.

Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available.

You can also get your tickets in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).