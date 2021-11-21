Eastbourne Beer Festival 2021 - In pictures

Beer lovers in Eastbourne came out in their droves for a much anticipated three-day festival.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 3:50 pm
Updated Sunday, 21st November 2021, 4:01 pm
Eastbourne Beer Festival 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211121-103818001

Coming from the newly refurbished Winter Garden in the Devonshire Quarter, the festival took place on Thursday, November 18 to Saturday, November 20.

It included a line-up of beers, ciders and perries – alongside a range of live music.

Ahead of the event, Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead member for tourism and culture, said, “The festival is the opportunity to enjoy tasting some delicious beers, ales and ciders all washed down with an accompaniment of live musical entertainment.” Read more here

Eastbourne Beer Festival 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211121-103734001
