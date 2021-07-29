Eastbourne Bandstand to host fine array of concerts

Traditional Afternoon - Credit Visit Eastbourne

rounding off the week with a bonus concert on Sunday, August 8.

Emily Barnes, tourism business engagement officer, said: “Continuing with the big band theme, The Central Band returns to the bandstand on Thursday, August 5 for The Big Band and Swing Sound under the baton of former director of music on HMY Britannia, Captain David Cole. Formed in 1944, the flagship band of The Royal British Legion has previously played in iconic venues including The Royal Albert Hall.

“Prepare for a high impact evening of funk-driven tunes on Friday, August 6 with the UK’s premier Level 42 tribute, Never 42. Recreating the amazing sound and atmosphere of the 80s jazz-funk band, fans will be treated to all of the hits including Lessons in Love, Something About You and The Sun Goes Down (Livin it Up).

“Join The Zoots for their Sound of The Sixties extravaganza as they relive the decade with a spectacular non-stop performance on Saturday, August 7. Performing hit after hit from iconic bands such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks and many more, the whole family will be twisting the night away.

“The Eastbourne Gilbert & Sullivan Society present an uplifting evening of joyful music carefully selected from Gilbert & Sullivan’s operettas on Sunday, August 8 including toe-tapping favourites and a few lesser-known gems. Audiences will also be treated to a special preview of their November production, the Pirates of Penzance.”

Traditional afternoon concert tickets cost £3.50 for adults in advance (child £2) with doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm performance.

Tribute and Central Band tickets cost £8.95 for adult in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at 7pm and 7.30pm respectively for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices.

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk,

