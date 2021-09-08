Discover new skills at Lewes Priory

Lewes Priory

The visit is hosted by Lewes Priory Trust and is part of a much-postponed EU-funded project. It marks the end of UK involvement in the Erasmus exchange programme.

Sy Morse Brown, chairman of Lewes Priory Trust, said: “The visitors will work in the Priory herb garden with local medical herbalist Julia Behrens. They will learn about the herbs and their uses and make herbal teas and ointments. Equipped with this knowledge, they will be able to run education sessions about herbs on their return home. The visitors bring their own specialties – calligraphy and stained glass– and will give free workshops on these to people in Lewes on Saturday, September 11.

“We are delighted finally to be able to welcome our visitors after so many postponements because of Covid.

“The Priory of Lewes played a very significant role within Europe for many centuries, and it is pleasing to re-establish and strengthen these links.

“Education has always been a priority for the Trust, and we are looking forward to learning more about our partners in the free workshops on Saturday.”

The workshops will take place, in English, in the Chapter House of Southover Church, Lewes on the morning of Saturday, September 11, 9.30am-11.am calligraphy, 11.30-12.30 stained glass.