Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts confirms Eastbourne date

Paul Potts

He will be supported by four other musical acts, including fellow Britain’s Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery.

Paul Potts became a household name when he won the first series of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2007 and has since enjoyed a successful career in classical music. The month following his Britain’s Got Talent win, Potts released his debut album, One Chance, that topped the charts in 13 countries, appeared on the Oprah show, brought Times Square to a standstill, announced a global arena tour and became a household name in cities from Seoul to New York and Sydney to Hamburg.

Many years on, Potts returned as a contestant on the follow-up show of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions and received a standing ovation after impressing the audience with a performance of his version of The Godfather Theme by Nino Rota.

Chelsea pensioner Colin Thackery, who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 at the grand age of 89 years, will also be performing on the night. Colin won audiences over with emotional renditions of songs such as Love Changes Everything, Supermarket Flowers and The Wind Beneath My Wings. He spent most of his career in the army and saw service in Malaya and the Korean War.

The charity concert takes place on Thursday, September 16 2021, and in addition to performances by Paul Potts and Colin Thackery, guests will be treated to music from classical crossover soprano, Joanna Forest, twin sopranos Classical Reflection, and Eastbourne based choir, Concentus.

Andrew Parsons, event organiser, said: “I am really looking forward to this special concert with all profits going to the wonderful Chestnut Tree House. It’s going to be a fabulous evening of great music.”

Martin Styring, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree house, said: “We are so grateful to Andrew for organising this concert in aid of Chestnut Tree House. Without support from local events like this, and people who go above and beyond to fundraise for us, we wouldn’t be able to continue offering vital care to local children and their families.”