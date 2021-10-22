BLODS offering SHREK – The Musical in Bexhill this Christmas

BLODS - Shrek

It promises to be a spectacular comeback from all the disappointments of the past year.

Chairman Kitson Wellard said: “Since having to shelve all of the productions and theatre plans due to the pandemic last year, the local non-professional society are back at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion with an incredible musical.

“2020 was a very low period for the society and it nearly came to an end, due to losing its income through not having hall hire or putting on any productions.

“It has been the local population support and dedicated volunteers that have kept the society going.”

BLODS treasurer Henri Hayler said: “The BLODS are on a road to financial recovery.

“And they are really hoping this production will bring the crowds back once again, generating a much needed income to enable them to continue to produce high quality shows.

“We really hope that the people of Bexhill and surrounding areas all come out to support this production.”

Chairman and SHREK director Kitson added: “The BLODS have had to postpone this show from last year due to the Covid situation with theatres.

“Now that we can operate in the safe space of the De La Warr Pavilion theatre, we cannot wait to bring this large-scale production to the Bexhill stage.

“Shrek the musical is a family treat and we really hope that this musical delight will be an opportunity for families to come together and enjoy theatre once again.

“The BLODS are pulling out all the stops for this big-budget show. It’s filled with special effects, a great musical score, a range of semi-pro and professional actors in the leading roles.

“There will be fun things to do in the foyer before the production starts, and of course, the public can enjoy the wonderful DLWP in all of its Christmas glory.

“Later on in the year, we will be launching a meet and greet experience with Shrek and Princess Fiona.

“So please do keep an eye out on our social media platforms to win the chance to meet the characters in full costume!

“This magical production ran in London’s West End for 12 months and has since toured around the country with professional groups.”

For the company it is a rare chance to perform the musical.

“The performing rights were made available and offered to a limited number of societies in 2018.

“This huge show will be a definite crowd-pleaser and an alternative production to go and watch for the Christmas panto season this year!”

Shrek – The Musical runs from December 22-24 with evening performances at 7pm and matinees from 2pm.