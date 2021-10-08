Bexhill Sinfonietta offers debut concert

Peter Lapham - Composer

Their first performance will include two new works: Flute Concerto composed by Kenneth Roberts with the soloist Daisy Noton, BBC Young Musician of the Year 2020 finalist; and The As You Like It Concert suite by Peter Lapham, a setting of Shakespearean songs for tenor solo, chorus and orchestra.

The concert will also feature a programme of all-British music including Elgar, Vaughan Williams, Novello and Sullivan, conducted by Kenneth Roberts.

Sinfonietta vice-chairman Derek Merkl said: “This inaugural gala event will be held at The Izzard Theatre at Bexhill College, chosen for its excellent acoustics, theatrical atmosphere and superb facilities. The venue also has a large free car park.

“This exciting new orchestra has been formed to bring the highest standard of concert music to Bexhill.

“This inaugural concert by Bexhill Sinfonietta will be the first professional orchestral performance at the Izzard Theatre at Bexhill College.

“This is no coincidence. It is our aim to bring classical music to the young people of Bexhill.

“The facilities at The Izzard are of a truly impressive standard. The two hundred seat theatre offers a professional concert venue with superb acoustics, modern lighting, recording facilities, reception, green rooms – absolutely everything you would expect in a first-class modern venue.

“The Izzard Theatre is clearly one of Bexhill’s hidden gems and is a place we hope to call home.”