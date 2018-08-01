All ages are welcome at Eastbourne Big Fun Run

Big Fun Run is a 5k untimed run which is all about relaxed exercise. There’s no times, no pressure, no sweat - just some easy moves and lots of laughs.

The event starts at 11am at Shinewater Park and welcomes all ages. The cost is £16.50/£14.50, and under 5s go free.

The Big Fun Run isn’t about elite athletes; it’s about mums with prams, dads with toddlers, groups gathered perhaps with some fancy dress thrown in, to make a fantastic fun mix. The runs are suitable for all the family where you can achieve together while accomplishing personal goals such as fundraising. More information on www.bigfunrun.com.