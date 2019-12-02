A sizzling hot start to Christmas with the Estefan Experience in Eastbourne

The fiery Latin rhythms of Gloria Estefan provide a hot start to Christmas at the Congress Theatre this year.

The Estefan Experience is at the Eastbourne venue on Friday, December 20 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £26. Call 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Presented as a live concert experience this thrilling tribute show will include all the hits like ‘Get On Your Feet’, ‘Conga’, ‘1-2-3’, ‘Rhythm is Gonna Get You’, ‘Anything For You’ and many more.

A Congress spokesperson said: “While it might be cold outside the Congress Theatre will transport you with the never-ending summer sounds of Cuban-American songstress Gloria Estefan, an icon of her age who first found fame with The Miami Sound Machine in the 1970s and went onto conquer the world.”

