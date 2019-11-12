A must for Whitney Houston fans: Queen of the Night in Eastbourne

Whitney – Queen of the Night offers an incredible celebration of the music and life of Whitney Houston at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Sunday, November 24 (7.30pm).

The award-winning West End production features first-rate musicians who will take audiences on a journey through three decades of the superstar’s best songs.

Tickets cost £26-£28. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk. The website now gives people the option to print tickets at home and choose a seat based on the view.

A spokesperson said: “This show consistently receives standing ovations and rave reviews, making it an absolute must for all Whitney Houston fans.

“It features a selection of hits including: ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, ‘One Moment In Time’, ‘I’m Every Woman’, ‘So Emotional Baby’, ‘Run to You’, ‘Saving All My Love’, ‘My Love is Your Love’ and so many more.

“It superbly remembers one of the most highly awarded female artistes in the world. Whitney won more than 600 awards including 22 American Music Awards, 31 Billboard Awards, seven Grammy Awards, and she even won an Emmy in 1986 for her performance at the 28th Grammy Awards so to be clear; she won an award for a performance at an award show.

“When Whitney died in 2012 the world lost one of the most remarkable female performers of all time, member of the Grammy hall of fame, an icon, a legend and one of the best-selling music artists in history, with sales in-excess of 170 million records world-wide.”

