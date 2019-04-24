A delightful offering from Eastbourne Gilbert & Sullivan Society

Eastbourne Gilbert & Sullivan Society will bring the sparkling charm of The Gondoliers to the Devonshire Park Theatre from May 8-11.

This lively and uplifting show follows the fates of two carefree gondolier brothers whose lives get turned upside down by the shocking news that one of them has just become a king. From the canals of 18th century Venice, the audience is transported to the fictional kingdom of Barataria, where the brothers must share the throne until it is discovered which is the rightful monarch. Throw into the mix a disgruntled Duke and Duchess whose daughter was married to the heir as a baby, and there unfolds a riot of romantic rivalry and mistaken identity. The production is to be staged in a traditional style, with stunning costumes and sets, and features much loved music.

Performances at 7.45pm, with 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday - booking on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

read more: What’s Love Got To Do With It? tribute to Tina Turner comes to Eastbourne