A chance to hear top director’s insights

British opera director Keith Warner will entertain members of Sussex Opera And Ballet Society with a talk on Saturday June 23.

The event will be at the Hydro Hotel, in Mount Road, and starts at 12.30pm with lunch for members and non-members, but both can attend the talk only at 2.15pm.

Keith’s recent productions have been Othello, all four of Wagner’s Ring Cycle operas at the Royal Opera House, and Vanessa at Glyndebourne which will be performed at this year’s Festival. He has directed more than 150 operas in 20 countries and has written the librettos to three operas. Tickets available from 01323 749339.