A blend of Irish dance, Tango, Salsa and more: Spirit of the Dance in Eastbourne

Spirit of the Dance thunders into Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Sunday, January 26 (7.30pm).

The international smash hit is the winner of nine Global Awards, including Best Choreography and Best International Production, and is one of the most successful productions to come out of Ireland.

It has broken box office records in 15 countries and has been seen by more than 20 million people worldwide.

An Eastbourne Theatres spokesperson said: “Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy, Spirit of the Dance is a breathtaking production featuring a spectacular blend of traditional culture that has thrilled audiences young and old. “Powerful, show stopping Irish Dance combines with the rhythms of Tango, Flamenco, Salsa, Street Dance, Hip Hop and American Tap to produce a thrilling, heart-pounding production.

“The world champion dancers of the Irish International Dance Company sound like a runaway express train and their frenzied skill and military precision sends shivers down your spine. Not one Irish dance shoe steps out of line as the thunderous feet perform as one, with an excitement that leaves audiences in disbelief.

“With dynamic lighting, dazzling costumes and stunning choreography, expect thunderous applause and standing ovations at every performance.”

Tickets for Spirit of the Dance cost £20-£27 (under 16s £17). Visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.

