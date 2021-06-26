Wildcard Ostapenko claims Eastbourne tennis crown

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia with the trophy after beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the Viking International final at Devonshire Park / Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Marion Bartoli-coached 24-year-old, who scooped the 2014 Junior Wimbledon title, hit cruise control from the start and she grew in confidence after running away with the opening set.

The Latvian, who had reached the dizzy heights of world no.5 three years but languishes way outside the top 30, relied on her thunderous serve as the main weapon to register her maiden success in three meetings with Kontaveit.

She proved too strong in all departments, learning skills from ex-Eastbourne champion Bartoli — the French ace who divides her time as being a television pundit with coaching — who has helped Ostapenko develop her highly aggressive style of play.

The 2017 French Open champion’s all court game saw her breeze into a 4–1 second set lead against hard-hitter Kontaveit, a player ranked higher than her. Games were shared apiece with the Estonian serving to stay in the tournament, and Ostapenko sealing success but needed two matches points to triumph.