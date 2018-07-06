We can beat the best in the league, says Eastbourne captain Smith

Eastbourne cricket skipper Jacob Smith believes his team are a threat to the top sides of the Sussex Premier as they prepare to welcome Preston Nomads to the Saffrons tomorrow (Saturday, 10.30am).

Eastbourne recorded an excellent victory last week as they toppled last year’s champions East Grinstead by 90 runs at the Saffrons, thanks largely to a century from James Hockley.

The previous week, Smith’s men were so close to victory against leaders Roffey, eventually settling for a draw.

Ahead of Preston’s visit, Smith said, “We are a threat to the top teams. I’m not saying we are going to win the league but we can go into these games with confidence. Teams will see our recent results and know they are in for a tough match. The spirit among the lads is the best I have known it. We are all enjoying our cricket. Last week I felt our total was about 40 or 50 runs short but we bowled very well. It kept the pressure on them and it got too much for them.”

The start time for tomorrow’s match has been adjusted to 10.30am due to England’s World Cup quarter-final match with Sweden.

“Hopefully we can have a good morning session, watch England win, then finish Nomads off after the match. If it’s extra time and penalties we could be playing late into the evening,” Smith added.