VIDEO: Maiden century-maker Salt enjoys special moment

Sussex opener Phil Salt smashed a maiden first-class century on what proved to be a memorable day for two of the club's academy graduates yesterday.

Salt (130) and Tom Haines (124) - another player to make it through the club's youth ranks to score his first century - piled on the runs as the pair shared a record second-wicket stand of 244 to put Sussex in command opening day of their County Championship Division 2 clash with Durham at Arundel Castle.

Understandably both Salt and Haines - who only found out he was playing the evening before the match - were delighted to have scored their first, of what they hope will be many, hundreds.

In the video above, Salt gives his reaction to making a maiden first-class ton.

VIDEO: Sussex hail Haines and salute Salt after Arundel run-fest