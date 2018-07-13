Twine’s second century of season was a match winner, says Smith

Eastbourne cricket skipper Jacob Smith was full of praise for match-winning centurion Ben Twine following their impressive home victory against Preston Nomads last Saturday.

Twine came to the crease with the match in the balance at 60-4. His 101 came from 95 deliveries and helped Eastbourne to a winning total of 259. It was Twine’s second century of the season, having made a ton at leaders Roffey last month.

“It was a very mature innings from Ben,” said captain Smith, who was also in tip-top form as he claimed a six-wicket haul against the Nomads. “To produce that kind of innings when we were up against it, is as good as it gets. The match could have gone either way at that point but Ben turned it very much in our favour.

“He now has a great awareness of what’s required at a certain stage of a match. He’s always had all the shots but now he understands the game a bit more. In the past he has given up his wicket but against Nomads, it was faultless.

“His 100 came from 90-odd balls and he was not playing expansive. It was great too see.” Victory moved Eastbourne to fifth in a congested Sussex Premier League table. Roffey lead the way at the top but just 23 points seperate second place and fifth placed Eastbourne.

Smith added, “Roffey have put themselves in a great position and the league title is theirs to lose. But we are in the mix at the top end. It sounds a bit boring but we just have to take it one game at a time. We are in a good place, playing with confidence and let’s see how far that can take us.”

Next up for Smith’s men is a trip to Cuckfield, who are fourth from bottom in the league standings.

“It will be another good test for us,” Smith said. “They have some good batsmen in their line-up and we will have to bowl and field well. But we are in good form and we will look for more of the same.”

For the first time this season, Eastbourne are expected to name an unchanged line-up for the trip to Cuckfield.

Likley XI: Arms, Hockley, Smith, Gordon, Johnson, B Twine, Turner, Pocklington, D Twine, Crocombe, Guest.