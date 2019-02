From time lost to the definition of waist - the MCC have changed, rewritten and revised the laws. Here is a list of the changes. For more information please visit the MCC website here

Law 11.2.2 error in cross referencing has been corrected.

Law 15 clarifies that a declared innings is a completed innings.

Law 16.3.3 and Law 42.1.5 have been amended to allow for time to be added on if it was lost due to umpires intervening to deal with player behaviour.

Law 16.7 The second paragraph of this Law has been changed to mention the side batting lasts innings being completed, rather than it losing all wickets.

