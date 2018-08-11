Theo Rivers hits unbeaten century as Sussex Cricket League leaders Roffey win

Theo Rivers hit an unbeaten century as Premier Division leaders Roffey (214-3) enjoyed a seven-wicket win against Hastings and St Leonards (212-8).

Harry Scowen top-scored for Hastings with an unbeaten 41 while Alex Collins took 3-51 for Roffey. Rivers (102 not out) and Jibran Khan (55) saw the leaders cruise to the total.

Hot on their heels in second place are Eastbourne (226-8), who beat Middleton (134 all out).

Eastbourne skipper Jacob Smith was left stranded on 99 not out in the first innings while Ben Twine took 4-7 in Middleton’s reply.

In the only other completed match, Horsham (171-8) beat Brighton and Hove (168-7) with Sussex’s George Garton the star of the show with an unbeaten 85 in the run chase.

Ifield v East Grinstead and Cuckfield v Preston Nomads were both postponed due to the overnight rain.

New Zealander David Winn hit an unbeaten 64 as Three Bridges (116-3) returned to the top of Division 2 against title rivals Mayfield (115 all out). Bridges skipper Matt Blandford took 4-22.

St James’ Montefiore (243-8) continued their good form with an 83-run win against Bexhill (160 all out). Sam Cooper (@?57) and Henry Sims (70) starred with the bat while Sam Rattle (5-31) shone with the ball. Bexhill’s Joseph Sarro took 5-46.

Billingshurst (84-4) beat Bognor Regis after bowling them out for just 83. Andrew Miller (2-21), Andy Barr (4-28) and Ben Williams (3-9) did the damage with the ball.

Jonny Phelps hit a 58-ball 90 as Haywards Heath (191-2) beat Lindfield (186-5). Alastair Templeton (51) also contributed to the run chase.

Chichester Priory Park (169-8) beat Ansty (168 all out) by two wickets.

Division 3 West: Roffey 2nd XI v Steyning postponed; Slinfold 218-6 lost to Findon 226-5; West Chiltington & Thakeham 201-6 beat Three Bridges 2nd XI 98-9; Worthing 179 all out lost to Stirlands 238-9. Highlights George Coles 5-22 for Stirlands.

Division 3 East: Burgess Hill 188 all out lost to Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 189-9; Crawley Eagles 153 all out lost to Portslade 225-8; East Grinstead 2nd XI 221-9 lost to Seaford 226 all out; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 254-7 beat Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 228 all out. Highlights: Lapina-Amarelle 5-17 for East Grinstead.