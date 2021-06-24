Sussex star Konta in GB team for Olympics

Johanna Konta is Tokyo-bound / Picture: Getty

Team GB named six players that will compete in the Olympic tennis tournament at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The team includes two-time Olympic Champion Sir Andy Murray OBE, who will be competing at his fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

Murray made history at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games when he defended his men’s singles title becoming the first men’s player to win two Olympic gold medals in the singles event. In Tokyo, as well as competing in the singles, Murray will team up with Joe Salisbury in the men’s doubles. Salisbury, who will make his Olympic debut this summer, is a two-time Grand Slam winner having most recently won the French Open mixed double title.

Selected to compete in her third Olympic Games, Heather Watson, along with Konta, who made her Olympic debut in Rio, will both compete in the women’s singles and women’s doubles events.

Competing at their maiden Games, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski complete the line-up for Team GB. Evans, currently GB’s number one ranked men’s singles player, achieved his highest ATP ranking to qualify for Tokyo this summer. He lines up alongside Murray in the men’s singles as well as teaming with Skupski in the men’s doubles.

Two-time Olympic champion, Andy Murray said: “The Olympics means a huge amount to me, it’s a massive honour to be able to compete at a fourth Games. Leading Team GB out at the Opening Ceremony five years ago in Rio was one of the highlights of my career. Going to a second Olympics as defending champion is exciting and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England said: “It’s a huge privilege to announce our tennis players for Team GB. The calibre of the team gets stronger with every Games and it is great to see a mix of returning and first time Olympians. Two-time Olympic Champion Andy Murray was our flag bearer in Rio and he continues to lead by example through his commitment to the Olympic Games and Team GB in what will be his fourth Olympics. We are also delighted to welcome back Heather and Johanna as returning Olympians, and I am sure they will all pass on the best of their insight to Dan, Joe and Neal.”