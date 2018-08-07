Southern Vipers skipper Danni Wyatt says her side will be going all out to finish strongly

Danni Wyatt says Southern Vipers will be going all out to finish their Kia Super League campaign strongly – even if their chances of reaching Finals Day for the third time are slim.

They will have to do so without England seamer Tash Farrant who is due to have surgery today after breaking her collar bone in Saturday’s narrow defeat to Loughborough Lightning, although the 22-year-old should have recovered in time to be considered for selection for England’s T20 World Cup campaign in November.

Last year’s beaten finalists and 2016 winners have lost five of their six games and need to win their last four to have any chance of sneaking into the third qualifying spot for Finals Day. That quest starts at home to Yorkshire Diamonds – the side immediately above them – at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

Wyatt said: “It’s not going our way but hopefully we can play for ourselves a bit in the last four games and finish off in style. We’ve definitely underachieved but let’s see if we can get a good result on Wednesday and hopefully build some momentum from there.”

The most frustrating of those defeats came last Saturday when they failed to defend a total of 172 against leaders Loughborough Lightning despite 36 from opener Wyatt and Sara McGlashan’s 55.

“It was really disappointing to come out on the wrong side after such a powerful performance from our batters,” added Wyatt.

“We really thought that was a total we should have been able to defend but we couldn’t quite get it right in the field and with the way we bowled and so it wasn’t to be.

“We are gutted after batting so well but a few little things cost us at the end of the day. We nearly got there but not quite. Take nothing away from Lightning, they are a very talented side and you can see why they are top of the table but it’s a game we felt we should have won.”

Arran Brindle is also missing tomorrow after fracturing her finger, although she will train with the squad and coach Nick Denning has not ruled out the possibility that she might play some part in the remainder of the tournament.

Denning said: “We’re not mathematically out of contention and I definitely feel this squad can win the last four games. We’ve been on the wrong end of some close games this year, games which perhaps in the last couple of seasons we’ve won. When you win a close one it does give you a lot of confidence – the margins are very small but we still have the opportunity to show people what we can do.”