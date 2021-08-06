Jack gets a kick out of winning national rugby contest

Jack Greig with his trophy

Eastbourne College rugby prospect Jack Greig has won a national kicking competition.

The Alred Trophy is a rugby kicking talent search aimed at unearthing the UK and Ireland’s next best kicker.

And the 15-year-old was one of the winners crowned in hotly contested finals held over two days at Loughborough University and Nottingham Rugby ahead of the first Lions test victory over the Springboks.

Greig, of Eastbourne College and Tunbridge Wells RFC, claimed the male title after missing both of his qualifying shots at goal and progressing through thanks to an extra life he earned as winner of a preliminary challenge.

In a fairytale ending he went on to nail 11 out his next 12 kicks, an impressive 91.7 pre cent accuracy, in a sudden death conversion challenge that saw him triumph over fellow finalist Lucas Yapp.

Greig also took out the preliminary Target Restart challenge, nailing the most targets under immense pressure at the beginning of the day.

That earned him automatic qualification for the second round of the ultimate Alred Trophy challenge.

Greig received his trophy, along with a 12 month scholarship to The Kicker’s Club, including mentoring from the best kicking coaches in the world.

Created by legendary kicking coach Dave Alred, who’s behind renowned kickers such as Jonny Wilkinson, George Ford, Beauden Barrett, James O’Connor and Jonny Sexton, the Alred Trophy is based on the NFL Combine and is designed to unearth the UK and Ireland’s next best rugby kicker.